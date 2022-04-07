Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 645,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.