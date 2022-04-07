Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 545.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Change Healthcare worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 90,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.