Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.57 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,767 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of OneMain worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

