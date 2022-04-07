Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.12 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 737,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,399 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 115,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,014. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

