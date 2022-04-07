Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $10.13 Million Investment in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000.
VORB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VORB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.28.
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Orbit (VORB)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VORB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.