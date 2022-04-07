Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $10.13 Million Investment in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000.

VORB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

