Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in IDACORP by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.29. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

