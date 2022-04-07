Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 186,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

