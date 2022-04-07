Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $9.28 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 240,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,761,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

