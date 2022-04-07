Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.38

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 7442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.33%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

