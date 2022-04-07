Raymond James Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $417.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $341.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.10. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 163.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Moody’s by 122.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.