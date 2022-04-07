Raymond James Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 60,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.