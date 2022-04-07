Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 150 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $14.53 on Thursday, hitting $549.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

