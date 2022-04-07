Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 491 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

RIO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

