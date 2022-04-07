Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 321 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.90.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.