Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

