Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 108.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

