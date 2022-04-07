Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.