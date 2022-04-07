Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $316.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average is $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.75 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

