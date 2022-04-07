Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

BAM traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 92,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,959. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

