Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.17. 18,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,782. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

