Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

