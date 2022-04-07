Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.18% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

