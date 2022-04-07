Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 414 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 26,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.