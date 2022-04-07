Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 627 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

