Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 740 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

