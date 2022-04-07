Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 8,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,003. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

