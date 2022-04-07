Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 38429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of C$397.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

