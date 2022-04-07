RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

