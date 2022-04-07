Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Down 5.7%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.15. 12,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,057,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.