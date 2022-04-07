Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

