Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/6/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $31.83.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
