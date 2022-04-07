Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DLMAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (OTCMKTS: DLMAF):

4/1/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81).

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$75.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

3/31/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

3/23/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$65.00.

3/23/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

3/22/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

DLMAF stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

