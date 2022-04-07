Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE: MBT) recently:

4/2/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

3/17/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

3/4/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2022 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

