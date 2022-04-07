Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

