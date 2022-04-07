Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

