Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Raised to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

