Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 9527676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.51.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

