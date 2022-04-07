Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 9527676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.51.
About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)
Further Reading
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.