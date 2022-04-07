Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDBX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.