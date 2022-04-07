Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDBX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.41. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

