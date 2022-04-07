Reed’s (REED) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.50 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -97.17

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 759 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

