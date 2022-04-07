Refereum Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Refereum has a market cap of $69.24 million and $84.06 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Refereum alerts:

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

