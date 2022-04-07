Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.0780 on Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $748,013.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

