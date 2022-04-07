Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 146,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

RF stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

