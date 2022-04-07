Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

