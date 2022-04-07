Renaissance Capital LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up 2.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Barclays cut their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPEV stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

