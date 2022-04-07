Renaissance Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $8,885,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Asana by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,687,500 and sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 3,942,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.