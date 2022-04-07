Renaissance Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Envista by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $8,771,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 1,537,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

