Renaissance Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 489.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Affirm makes up approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

