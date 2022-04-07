Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $11,960,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.