Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $11,960,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMPL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude (Get Rating)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
