Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 403,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

