Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,615,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 3,088,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,758. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

