Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 640,880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 136,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 1,729,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.